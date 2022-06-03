Man dies in overnight RV fire at Mooresville campground, official says

MOORESVILLE — An elderly man died after an RV he was living in caught fire overnight at a campground, authorities say.

The man is believed to have been in his late 70s, said Mooresville Fire Chief Matt Dolton.

Firefighters were dispatched about 9:15 p.m. to the 900 block of East Bunker Hill Road, which is at 3-Point Lake Campgrounds, for a report of a residence fire.

Once there, crews found an RV ablaze and began to extinguish the fire.

A man was found unresponsive inside and later pronounced dead, Dolton said. His name hasn't been released.

Dolton added that it is too soon to determine whether foul play is suspected.

"This is going to take some prime and processing and getting things taken care of," he said. "My investigators are still digging through stuff right now."

Investigators are working in conjunction with the Morgan County Coroner's Office.