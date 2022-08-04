Man dies, three teens taken to hospital after Greenwood crash involving semi

GREENWOOD — Greenwood Police say one man is dead and three 17-year-olds were taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday.

Witnesses told police a car was traveling at high speed when it rear ended a semi trailer in the 800 block of N Graham Road. That's near Main Street and I-65.

The car's driver was taken to Methodist Hospital and died Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The three teenagers, all females, were taken to Riley Hospital for Children. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. The man's identity has not been released.