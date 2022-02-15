Man fatally struck by train at Wayne County intersection

RICHMOND — A man died after he was struck by a train at an intersection Tuesday afternoon.

Responders were called to the area about 4:45 p.m., said Richmond Assistant Fire Chief Derek Brown.

MORE | Suspect found dead in Marion home after pursuit, armed standoff with police

The man was struck at NW Second and NW F streets.

No other pedestrians were injured, Brown said.

MORE | Indianapolis man guilty in 2019 murder of woman found inside Fountain Square church

Officials were still canvassing the area about 5:30 p.m. An investigation is underway.

Additional details were not immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.