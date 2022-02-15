Suspect found dead in Marion home after pursuit, armed standoff with police

MARION — A person was found dead inside a home after he fled police and barricaded himself inside, at one point firing shots at responding officers before a SWAT team was called to the scene.

The suspect was located dead in a bathroom when Indiana State Police breached the home, according to a release from the Marion Police Department.

Police first made contact with the suspect about 10:13 a.m. during an attempted traffic stop at Ind. 18 and Bethlehem Road on suspicion of an unspecified traffic violation. He did not stop for police, prompting a pursuit.

The suspect drove to the 200 block of North 500 East, Summit Village mobile home park, with a passenger in the vehicle with him. It was then he went into a home and refused to leave, police said.

Police made several failed attempts to get the suspect to leave and eventually the Marion Emergency Response Team entered the home through the front and confronted him.

The suspect was found armed with a semi-automatic long rifle. Officers commanded him to drop the weapon, at which point he opened fire, police said.

Marion police detectives tried to get him to leave over the phone but lost contact.

A SWAT team was then called to the scene. ISP breached the front of the home and found him dead.

ISP conducted an investigation, Marion police said.

Additional information was not disclosed.