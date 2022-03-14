Watch
Man killed after being hit by Norfolk Southern train in Wayne County

Posted at 6:39 PM, Mar 14, 2022
WAYNE COUNTY — A Centerville man died after he was struck by a Norfolk Southern train and became buried under a mound of grain early Monday outside Hagerstown.

Daryl King, 61, was filling a tractor-trailer with grain when the train was approaching, and the force of the collision forced him off the tractor, which then overflowed with grain, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash about 10:07 a.m. in the 4300 block of North Jacksonburg Road. King was pronounced dead at the scene.

It appeared King did not hear the train because of noise created by the tractor and other equipment, the Sheriff's Office said.

The train's safety and warning systems appeared to be functioning properly at the time of the crash.

Sheriff's deputies were assisted by the Hagerstown Volunteer Fire Department and Reid Health mobile trauma unit.

