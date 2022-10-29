Man killed after car hits tree, catches fire in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY — A Knightstown man died early Saturday after a fiery single vehicle crash just east of Greenfield.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department says around 2 a.m., a vehicle driven by Adam Bundy, 24, left the roadway, crashed through residential fencing and struck a large tree.

The crash happened in the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and US 40.

Bundy was pulled from the vehicle and died at the scene.

It is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and there will be an autopsy.