Man pulled from West Lafayette retention pond ID'ed as Purdue University grad student

WEST LAFAYETTE — A man whose body was pulled from a retention pond late last month has been identified as a Purdue University graduate student from China.

His identity has been confirmed as Minxi Yang, 30, according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office.

West Lafayette police found Yang early Aug. 23 in a retention pond just north of the William Henry Harrison Memorial Bridge while they responded there for a report of a body found in the water.

Police have said there was no danger to the public associated with Yang's death.

As of Tuesday, the cause and manner of Yang's death had yet to be determined, according to the coroner's office.

Police have not provided additional information, citing an ongoing investigation.