Man's body pulled from Wabash River near Biddle Island in Logansport

LOGANSPORT — A man's body was pulled from the Wabash River Thursday afternoon near Biddle Island in Logansport, the city's police department says.

Vicente Sanchez-Ortega, 28, of Logansport was found dead as Logansport officers responded about 4:50 p.m. to the 500 block of Dizardie Street for a report of a body in the river, according to a news release from Logansport police.

He didn't have any obvious signs of injury at the time, and his cause of death has yet to be determined, police said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

Logansport police are still conducting their investigation. They were assisted at the scene by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the Logansport Fire Department and the Cass County Coroner's Office.