Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Marion County Jail inmate dies while awaiting trial; investigation underway

Jason Neace had entered plea agreement day before death
Jail
Jessica Noll | WCPO
File: Jail
Jail
Posted at 12:29 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 12:32:45-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County Jail inmate died Friday while he was awaiting trial, authorities say.

Jason Neace, 43, was declared dead within 30 minutes after jail staff found him unresponsive that day, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Neace was waiting for a trial date in a case from September 2021. Online court records show he had entered a plea agreement the day before he was found dead.

Staff found Neace unresponsive about 3:35 p.m., at which point on-site medics started CPR. An additional medical crew later arrived and pronounced him dead at 3:53 p.m.

Neace had been held in the Marion County Jail a total of 29 times since 2003, according to the sheriff's office.

At the time of his death, he faced charges of auto theft, possession of a narcotic drug and paraphernalia, theft, fraud and criminal mischief.

There was also an active warrant for his arrest out of Bartholomew County. He was wanted on charges filed in October 2021 including auto theft, unlawful possession of a syringe, driving while suspended and theft.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating his death in conjunction with the Marion County Forensic Services Agency, the Marion County Sheriff's Office Internal Affairs Unit and the Marion County Coroner's Office.

TOP STORIES: Queen Elizabeth II has died: Now, what happens to her beloved dogs? | IMPD adding 214 new license plate readers to city streets this week | Broad Ripple lounge owner opens second Las Vegas-themed bar in Lawrence | Richmond officer Seara Burton moved to hospice facility | Kokomo man killed at Howard County Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE