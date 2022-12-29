Marion County John Doe identified as missing Carmel man

CARMEL — Carmel Police say the body of a man who was last seen in October has been found in Indianapolis.

Bernard Caillouet, 24, of Carmel was reported missing on Nov. 3 after not being seen since Oct. 29. A Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 4.

On Dec. 12, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a body found in the 1900 block of Bluff Road. The Marion County Coroner's Office called the man a John Doe and released photos of the clothing he was wearing.

The coroner says fingerprints did not lead to a positive identification and facial identification couldn't be performed due to condition of the body.

On Thursday, Carmel Police said the body was identified as Caillouet.

Caillouet was also reported missing in Indianapolis in October but was later safely located, according to IMPD.

Carmel Police say the Marion County Coroner is investigating Caillouet's death but foul play is not suspected.

