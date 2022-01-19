Watch
Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announces reelection bid

WRTV Photo
ryan mears.JPG
Posted at 2:19 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 14:19:38-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears will run for reelection this November, he announced Wednesday.

Mears was initially named acting prosecutor in September 2019 after he succeeded the late Terry Curry, who resigned following his cancer diagnosis.

Mears defeated Tim Moriarty that year in the Marion County Democratic Caucus.

"I want to see a criminal justice system that is fair and creates a city where everyone can feel safe," Mears said in a written statement.

During his time in office, Mears announced the Marion County Prosecutor's Office would no longer prosecute simple marijuana cases.

He has also faced questions about his handling of red flag cases in the wake of the mass shooting at a FedEx Ground facility in April 2021 that left eight people dead and several others injured.

Mears' campaign announced that it had $215,000 on hand at the end of 2021.

On Tuesday, Cyndi Carrasco became the first Republican candidate to enter the race against Mears.

