Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Martinsville man dies after crashing, being thrown from off-road vehicle

Photo by: Indiana DNR
Posted at 7:18 AM, Oct 10, 2022
MORGAN COUNTY — A man died after he lost control of his off-road vehicle and was thrown from it late Sunday near Martinsville, officials say.

In a news release, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources called the crash that killed Jacob Mayes, 30, an accident.

Conservation officers began their investigation while responding about 9:45 p.m. to the 2200 block of Wilbur Road for a report of a crash involving serious injuries. That location is near where Wilbur Road intersects with East Shore Drive.

Mayes was later pronounced dead.

DNR says that Mayes wasn't using a seatbelt or safety devices. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The agency has not released additional details.

