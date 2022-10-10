Martinsville man dies after crashing, being thrown from off-road vehicle

MORGAN COUNTY — A man died after he lost control of his off-road vehicle and was thrown from it late Sunday near Martinsville, officials say.

In a news release, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources called the crash that killed Jacob Mayes, 30, an accident.

Conservation officers began their investigation while responding about 9:45 p.m. to the 2200 block of Wilbur Road for a report of a crash involving serious injuries. That location is near where Wilbur Road intersects with East Shore Drive.

Mayes was later pronounced dead.

DNR says that Mayes wasn't using a seatbelt or safety devices. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The agency has not released additional details.