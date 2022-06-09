Mayor Hogsett, IMPD partner with ISP to crack down on reckless driving

INDIANAPOLIS — "Knock it off. Knock it off or pay the consequences."

Mayor Joe Hogsett was firm in delivering remarks alongside the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Indiana State Police on Thursday as the trio announced their partnership to crack down on reckless driving in Indianapolis.

“Over the past year, our city has seen far too many examples of how reckless or negligent driving can turn deadly,” Mayor Hogsett said. “We are taking this issue seriously, enhancing traffic enforcement in residential areas and places where we’ve seen illegal racing. Make no mistake—if you put other people’s lives at risk with dangerous driving, you will pay the consequences.”

According to Devon McDonald, Executive Director of the Criminal Justice Institute, 2022 is pacing to see more than 1,000 traffic deaths in Indiana.

"2020 was not a great year," McDonald said. "2021 was worse and in 2022 we are pacing to be worse than 2021. There were more than 930 traffic deaths in 2021 and right now we are on pace — I would not be surprised to see close to 1,000 traffic deaths in 2022."

The initiative will open up more opportunities for IMPD officers and ISP troopers to focus on areas where there have been increased instances of street racing and aggressive driving.

Beginning in the spring of 2022, IMPD and ISP began working together to track and stop individuals who were organizing "pop-up spinning clubs" in both private and public parking lots and intersections throughout the city.

“In the past, we have seen local spinning groups take over specific areas or parking lots, charge for admission and engage in criminal activity. This kind of behavior not only puts those participating in danger, both other drivers on the road and nearby residents,” IMPD Commander of Special Operations Bureau Charles Deblaso said.

The collaboration has already led to the recovery of 67 stolen vehicles, 17 firearms and many illegal drugs, according to police. They have also made 26 arrests.

To combat speeding and reckless driving in the city, IMPD is also investing in tools and technology such as hand-held speed detection equipment, license plate readers and public safety cameras.

The group also took time in their announcement Thursday to that traffic complaints can always be filed online here. Complaints may range from speeding to illegally parked vehicles and drivers running red lights.