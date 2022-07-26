Michigan man injured in two-vehicle crash on north side, police says

PERU — At approximately 3:09 p.m., the Indiana State Police, the Peru Police Department, and the Miami County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 at Business 31 where a motorcyclist was injured.

A preliminary crash investigation showed that Jorge Gomez, 25, of Peru, was driving a 2015 Dodge Durango and going westbound on Business U.S. 31 when he was trying to turn south on U.S. 31.

John Frasure, 27, of Niles, Michigan, was driving a 1985 Honda CB650 motorcycle and going northbound on U.S. 31 when he did not stop for the red light at Business U.S. 31. Frasure ended up hitting the passenger side of Gomez's Dodge and was ejected from the motorcycle.

The Dodge had a green light and the right of way.

Frasure was transported to an Indianapolis hospital by a Lutheran medical helicopter from the scene. He was last reported to be in stable condition but with numerous broken bones.

Gomez was not injured.

According to ISP neither the use of alcohol nor narcotics is suspected of contributing to the crash.

This is a developing story.