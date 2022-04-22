Missing girl 16, last seen in Brown Co.; Silver Alert declared as police seek help

BROWN COUNTY — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared in the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl last seen April 17.

Lexie Atwood was last seen that evening in Brown County but is from Freetown in Jackson County, according to the Friday alert from Indiana State Police.

Lexie was described as about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 124 pounds with blonde hair with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to contact the Brown County Sheriff's Department at 812-988-6655 or call 911.

Indiana State Police offers the following recommendations regarding missing persons:

