Monticello man injured when tree falls on top of vehicle during Monday storms

FULTON COUNTY — A Monticello man was injured on Monday when a tree fell on top of his vehicle while he was inside.

According to Indiana State Police, at approximately 4:13 p.m., ISP troopers and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 9500 block of S. State Road 25.

An investigation by Trooper Dustin Rutledge found a 22-year-old Monticello man inside a 2021 Ford F150 Supercrew pick-up truck on SR 25 with a tree on top of the vehicle.

The 22-year-old man, was inside the truck when a tree fell from the west side of the road.

He was transported to a Lafayette hospital in critical condition. On the last check, via the state police, he was alert and talking.

Firefighters from the Twelve Mile and Liberty Township fire departments were tasked with extricating the driver from the wreckage.

At the time of the crash, there was a storm with heavy winds passing through the area.

The Indiana Department of Transportation utilized a payloader to remove the tree from State Road 25 which was closed for approximately two and a half hours.