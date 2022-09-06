Mooresville High School student hit by suspected drunk driver on way to bus stop

MOORESVILLE — A Mooresville High School student was struck by a suspected drunk driver early Tuesday while crossing the road near her bus stop, police and fire officials say.

It happened at the intersection of North Indiana Street and East County Line Road, according to Mooresville Fire Chief Matt Dalton. That's on the far northern end of town.

The student was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, Dalton said.

Mooresville High School said in a Facebook post that all high schoolers and Paul Hadley Middle School students that ride bus 13 will be picked up about 30 minutes late.

Mooresville police spokesman Brock Chipman told WRTV the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving intoxicated.

The student was stable after the crash but suffered a serious injury due to a fracture, Chipman said.

This story will be updated.