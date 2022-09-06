Mooresville High School student struck by car on way to bus stop

MOORESVILLE — A Mooresville High School student was struck by a car early Tuesday while crossing the road near her bus stop.

It happened at the intersection of North Indiana Street and East County Line Road, according to Mooresville Fire Chief Matt Dalton. That's on the far northern end of town.

The student was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, Dalton said.

Mooresville High School said in a Facebook post that all high schoolers and Paul Hadley Middle School students that ride bus 13 will be picked up about 30 minutes late.

The student's age and condition weren't immediately available.

WRTV has reached out to Mooresville police for comment.

This story will be updated.