Mooresville police seek help in finding missing teen girl; Silver Alert issued

MOORESVILLE — The Mooresville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen last seen late Friday.
Grace Maxwell, 15, was last seen around 5:38 p.m.
She was wearing a black zip-up Calvin Klein jacket, a teal undershirt, black leggings and blue slides.
Grace is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-2323.
