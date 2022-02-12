Mooresville police seek help in finding missing teen girl; Silver Alert issued

MOORESVILLE — The Mooresville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen last seen late Friday.

Grace Maxwell, 15, was last seen around 5:38 p.m.

She was wearing a black zip-up Calvin Klein jacket, a teal undershirt, black leggings and blue slides.

MORE | IMPD searching for missing teen last seen at Warren Central High School

Grace is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-2323.