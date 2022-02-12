Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Mooresville police seek help in finding missing teen girl; Silver Alert issued

items.[0].image.alt
Provided/Indiana State Police
Mooresville police are seeking the public's help in finding Grace Maxwell, a 15-year-old girl last seen late Friday.
Grace Maxwell missing
Posted at 11:05 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 23:06:26-05

MOORESVILLE — The Mooresville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen last seen late Friday.

Grace Maxwell, 15, was last seen around 5:38 p.m.

She was wearing a black zip-up Calvin Klein jacket, a teal undershirt, black leggings and blue slides.

MORE | IMPD searching for missing teen last seen at Warren Central High School

Grace is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-2323.

Indianapolis Crime News
Indianapolis mother continues to push for justice after son was killed
Nikki DeMentri
Indianapolis Crime News
Court dismisses life without parole in Aaron Allan murder trial
Vic Ryckaert
Black History Month
Moving company giving people a second chance
Adam Schumes
Today's Forecast
Cold weekend. A few flurries & snow showers
Kevin Gregory
Valentines Day
How to name a cockroach, rat or litter box after your ex
Shakkira Harris
Black History Month
2022 Black History Month events in Indianapolis, central Indiana
Andrew Smith

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!