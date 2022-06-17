Watch
Motorcyclist dies after crashing with car on Indianapolis' east side

A motorcyclist died in a crash late Thursday, June 16 at East 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue, police say.
Posted at 8:13 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 08:45:24-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A motorcyclist died after a crash with a sedan late Thursday on the city's east side, police say.

That man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a local hospital, said IMPD Officer Samone Burris.

Police found the motorcyclist suffering "severe trauma" while they responded about 7 p.m. to North Arlington Avenue and East 30th Street.

He was then transported in critical condition to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the motorcyclist was heading east on 30th Street when the Sedan's driver turned south on Arlington Avenue in front of him, at which point they crashed.

Burris said the driver of the sedan stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. He was also taken to a local hospital for toxicology testing.

