Motorcyclist dies in early morning crash on I-74 in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE — A motorcyclist died when they crashed early Wednesday on I-74 in Shelby County.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate near the exit to North State Road 9, according to Indiana State Police.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 4 a.m.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, police said. Its operator's age and identity weren't immediately available.

As of 6 a.m., traffic in the area was moving in both directions. The exit ramp was still closed at that time as police investigated the crash.

This is a developing story.