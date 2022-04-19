New Whiteland teen's disappearance prompts statewide Silver Alert

NEW WHITELAND — Police have requested the public's help in finding an 18-year-old woman last seen Monday.
A statewide Silver Alert has been declared in the disappearance of Victoria Rush, of New Whiteland.
Rush was spotted about 1:30 a.m. Monday wearing a tie-dye shirt and tan pants, according to Indiana State Police.
Rush is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 150 pounds and has hazel eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to contact the New Whiteland Police Department at 317-535-5858 or call 911.
