Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

No weapons found after disturbance call at Ruoff Music Center: HCSO

Three people suffered minor injuries
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center launches biggest concert season in over 20 yrs with nearly 50 shows
Copyright Getty Images
Ethan Miller
<p>LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 14: The band Godsmack keeps the stage lit with the blue, white and red colors of the French flag in a show of solidarity with France before the group's show at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on November 14, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for attacks in Paris on Friday that killed 129 people. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)</p>
Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center launches biggest concert season in over 20 yrs with nearly 50 shows
Posted at 2:34 AM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 02:38:40-04

NOBLESVILLE — A disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert at Ruoff Music Center on Friday night caused a rush of fans heading for exits.

The confusion and fear caused a whirlwind of social media posts, leading many to think of the possibility of an active shooter situation.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, at 10:28 p.m., event security responded to a disturbance in section 5 of the lawn.

The emergency action plan was initiated and followed, and all gates including non-public exits were opened. Subsequently, the venue patrons self-evacuated.  

The Sheriff's office said police quick response team swept the area, finding no weapons.

Three individuals reported minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

TOP STORIES: Indiana taxpayer direct deposit refunds begin, checks should begin arriving this week | School bus carrying 32 students crashes into Indiana home | 'A hero': Woman dies after going into Brownsburg creek to save granddaughters who went in after puppy | Sheriff: Indiana University student found dead at home outside of Bloomington | 11-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Forest Manor Park in Indianapolis, 51-year-old man arrested

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE