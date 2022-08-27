No weapons found after disturbance call at Ruoff Music Center: HCSO

NOBLESVILLE — A disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert at Ruoff Music Center on Friday night caused a rush of fans heading for exits.
The confusion and fear caused a whirlwind of social media posts, leading many to think of the possibility of an active shooter situation.
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, at 10:28 p.m., event security responded to a disturbance in section 5 of the lawn.
The emergency action plan was initiated and followed, and all gates including non-public exits were opened. Subsequently, the venue patrons self-evacuated.
The Sheriff's office said police quick response team swept the area, finding no weapons.
Three individuals reported minor injuries and were transported to area hospitals.
