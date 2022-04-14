North Vernon motorcyclist dies in Ripley County crash

RIPLEY COUNTY — A North Vernon man died Thursday morning when his motorcycle went into oncoming traffic and hit a passing pickup truck.

Christopher Kincaid, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured in the collision, according to Indiana State Police.

State Troopers responded about 7 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on SR 48 near SR 129 in rural Ripley County.

Investigators initially determined Kincaid’s 2012 Harley Davidson was traveling eastbound on SR 48, east of SR 129. At this point, Kincaid’s motorcycle crossed the center line into the path of the pickup truck.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, but police say toxicology results are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.