One killed in multi-vehicle crash on Kentucky Avenue in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning on the southwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Decatur Township Fire Department.

Public Information Officer Billie Auberry confirmed one person was killed in the crash near Kentucky Avenue and Heathrow Way.

Auberry said four vehicles, including a semi-truck, were involved and one was on fire when firefighters arrived.

Two people were taken to a local hospital and are stable, Auberry said. One person was released at the scene.

At this time, additional details haven't been released.

Kentucky Avenue is closed in both directions between Heathrow Way and Stirling Pointe Drive.