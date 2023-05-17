Watch Now
One person dead after fiery crash near Johnson-Shelby County line

Posted at 7:25 PM, May 17, 2023
SHELBY COUNTY — At least one person has died in a fiery crash near the Johnson and Shelby county line.

Deputies responded to the area of County Road 800 E just south of County Road 650S around 5 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a crash.

Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess says a box truck went off the road, down and embankment and struck several trees before bursting into flames.

The crash started in Johnson County and the vehicle came to rest in Shelby County, according to Burgess.

At least one person has died, crews are still working the scene and trying to determine more details.

The Shelby County Coroner will identify the remains.

The details surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

