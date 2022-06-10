One person in critical condition after pileup on northside

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition following a pileup crash Thursday on the north side of Indianapolis.

According to IMPD, at about 4:50 p.m. this afternoon officers responded to a crash at E 52nd St and N Keystone Ave. Officers learned one driver was in critical condition and fatal crash investigators responded to investigate.

Preliminary investigation shows six vehicles were stopped at the light northbound at N Keystone Ave and E 52nd St. A seventh vehicle, a white Lincoln, struck one of the vehicles that was stopped, a dark-colored Pontiac. This resulted in a chain reaction causing damage to all seven vehicles.

The adult female driver of the dark-colored Pontiac was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition, according to police. The adult female driver of the striking vehicle was taken to the hospital for a blood draw. This is standard practice in a crash that results in a serious bodily injury or fatal crash.

There were no other reported injuries. and the driver of the striking vehicle was released pending further investigation.