Overturned dump truck shuts down State Road 37 Monday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — All lanes of State Road 37 between Edgewood and Harding were closed Monday morning after a dump track overturned.
The dump truck overturned after striking overhead signage, according to IMPD.
The blockage caused delays on I-465 near the off ramp to SR 37.
According to IMPD, there were no injuries.
This is a developing story.
