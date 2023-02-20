Watch Now
Overturned dump truck shuts down State Road 37 Monday morning

INDOT
Posted at 11:09 AM, Feb 20, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — All lanes of State Road 37 between Edgewood and Harding were closed Monday morning after a dump track overturned.

The dump truck overturned after striking overhead signage, according to IMPD.

The blockage caused delays on I-465 near the off ramp to SR 37.

According to IMPD, there were no injuries.

This is a developing story.

