Parking and street restrictions posted for GMR Grand Prix Weekend

SPEEDWAY — With the 2023 GMR Grand Prix taking place this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Speedway Police are reminding those attending the festivities of road closures and parking restrictions.

Click here for a full list of parking restrictions, and here for a list of road and street closures.

Police are also reminding those homeowners who will be parking cars in their lawn to be sure that parked cars do not extend onto the sidewalk, noting that this can create an unsafe hazard for pedestrians, as well as an illegal sidewalk encroachment situation.

For more information on the 2023 GMR Grand Prix, visit the offical page here!