Pedestrian struck, killed near 34th and Lafayette on Indianapolis' northwest side

Posted at 6:38 AM, Sep 19, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after he was hit by the driver of a semi-trailer early Monday on the city's northwest side.

Officers found the male pedestrian injured when they responded about 4:50 a.m. to the 3400 block of Lafayette Road for a report of a person hit by a car, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

That location is near the intersection of Lafayette Road and West 34th Street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after police arrived.

The semi's driver stayed at the scene and was transported to a local hospital for a blood draw, which is standard procedure for fatal crash investigations. That person is cooperating with officers' investigation, police said.

No arrest has been made.

Additional details, including the pedestrian's identity and age, weren't immediately available.

This story will be updated.

