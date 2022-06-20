Pennsylvania man dies after motorcycle goes off I-70 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY — A Pennsylvania man died when he lost control of a motorcycle and went off a highway Sunday afternoon, police say.

He was identified as Martin Henneman, 54, of Bradford, Pa. by the Putnam County Coroner's Office.

State troopers were dispatched about 1:40 p.m. to the crash scene, in the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the exit to Ind. 243.

An investigation found Henneman was traveling east on the interstate when his bike experienced a mechanical issue, causing him to go off the roadway's south side. He then came to an abrupt stop off the roadway.

Afterward, Henneman was transported to Putnam County Hospital. It was there he died from his injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash, police said.