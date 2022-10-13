Person dies after dump truck becomes engulfed in flames in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY — A person died after their dump truck became engulfed in flames Wednesday afternoon to the south of Franklin, police say.

Johnson County Sheriff's deputies found the vehicle on fire when they and local firefighters responded about 2:44 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Mauxferry Road, the agency said.

This is Near County Road East 300 South.

The road was temporarily closed while investigators collected evidence.

On Thursday, Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said the Johnson County Coroner's Office was still working to determine the deceased person's identity.

Authorities haven't released additional details.