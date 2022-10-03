Driver dies in crash, car fire near 62nd and Binford on Indianapolis' northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A driver died early Monday on the city's northeast side after they crashed into a landscaping, causing their vehicle to catch fire, police say.

Officers found the vehicle engulfed in flames while they responded to a report of a vehicle on fire about 2:20 a.m. to the 6200 block of Knyghton Road, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. This is near Binford Boulevard and East 62nd Street.

Indianapolis firefighters were already working to extinguish the flames once officers arrived. The driver was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was blocked at East 62nd Street while responders worked the area.

A damaged Chrysler was seen being hauled away.

The Marion County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the driver. Additional details weren't made available.