Person dies in crash on I-465 entrance ramp on Indianapolis' southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died in a crash early Thursday on an entrance ramp to Interstate 465 on the city's southwest side, officials say.

Police were responding as early as 6 a.m. to the collision, which happened at Old U.S. 40/West Washington Street approaching the southbound lanes of I-465, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Officials haven't confirmed how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

As of 7 a.m., INDOT's live traffic map showed the entrance ramp would be closed for up to two hours as responders work the scene.

