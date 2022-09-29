Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Person killed in crash at 24th and Delaware after driver runs past stop sign

24th and delaware crash
WRTV/Eldon Wheeler
24th and delaware crash
24th and delaware crash
Posted at 7:40 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 07:55:33-04

INDIANAPOLIS — A driver was killed in a crash early Thursday on the city's north side after another person drove pas a stop sign without stopping and struck with their vehicle, police say.

Officers found the victim badly injured when they responded about 12:10 a.m. to the intersection of East 24th Street and north Delaware Street for a report of a crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

That person was later transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police say the driver who's believed to have run the stop sign was traveling west on East 24th Street before the collision.

Officials didn't immediately say what that person's condition was following the crash.

The name of the deceased driver hasn't been released.

TOP STORIES: Teen suffers broken neck after two boys beat her in bathroom at Warren Central | Three dead, including 12-year-old, after wrong-way crash on I-465 ramp | Daycare shooting victim told police in 2021 suspect threatened to 'kill her' | Richmond K-9 officer Seara Burton dies 5 weeks after being shot in the line of duty | Toddler in the back of stolen truck found safe at Speedway construction site

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE