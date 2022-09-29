Person killed in crash at 24th and Delaware after driver runs past stop sign

INDIANAPOLIS — A driver was killed in a crash early Thursday on the city's north side after another person drove pas a stop sign without stopping and struck with their vehicle, police say.

Officers found the victim badly injured when they responded about 12:10 a.m. to the intersection of East 24th Street and north Delaware Street for a report of a crash, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

That person was later transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police say the driver who's believed to have run the stop sign was traveling west on East 24th Street before the collision.

Officials didn't immediately say what that person's condition was following the crash.

The name of the deceased driver hasn't been released.