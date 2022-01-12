Person killed in crash on ramp from I-465 SB to Crawfordsville Road

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on the west side of Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on the ramp from Interstate 465 southbound to Crawfordsville Road.

Police have not provided information about how the crash occurred.

The victim’s identity has not been publicly released.

The ramp to Crawfordsville Road was closed following the crash. Drivers can still go from I-465 southbound to westbound Interstate 74.