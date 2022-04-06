Person struck and killed trying to cross road in Kokomo

KOKOMO — A person is dead after they were struck by a driver late Tuesday night in Kokomo, according to police.

Michael Halcomb, 33, of Lafayette, was struck by a driver, of Kokomo, as he entered the roadway at the same time the driver was driving southbound, according to a press release from the Kokomo Police Department.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near Carter Street and Reed Road.

According to the release, he was trying to cross the road and entered the roadway at the same time as the driver was driving southbound.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Greg Smith at 765-457-1105 or report tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

