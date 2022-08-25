Watch Now
Pittsboro woman dies after vehicle, tractor collide on Brownsburg road

Posted at 2:39 PM, Aug 25, 2022
BROWNSBURG — A Pittsboro woman died Wednesday night after the vehicle she was riding in was hit by a tractor, according to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 500E and 800N.

Deputies say the car was traveling on County Road 500E when the tractor turned in front of the car and the two vehicles collided.

The driver and the rear passenger of the car were taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment. The driver was last known to be in critical condition and the rear passenger was listed as stable.

The car's front passenger, Amy Knapp, 63 of Pittsboro, died at the scene. The driver of the tractor was uninjured.

Deputies say alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the crash.

