Police: One dead after crash on Keystone Parkway in Carmel

CARMEL — One person is dead after a crash Friday morning on Keystone Parkway in Carmel, according to police.

Carmel Police Department officers were called to the crash around 6:45 a.m. near 99h Street and Keystone Parkway.

Additional details about the crash haven't been released at this time.

Southbound traffic is closed on Keystone Parkway between 96th Street and 106th Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional details are confirmed.

