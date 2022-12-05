Police request help finding missing Indianapolis man

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 21-year-old Indianapolis man.

Isaiah Scholl was last seen about 5 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Pineview Circle, which is on the city's south side, according to IMPD.

Isaiah is described as about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 200 pounds. He may be in need of medical attention, police say.

Anyone with more information is urged to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.