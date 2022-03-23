Watch
Police seek help finding boy, 6, taken from home by unrelated woman

Police say 6-year-old boy Horlbens Charles has been taken by Flaurene Fenelon and they're asking for the public's help in finding both of them.
Posted at 4:13 PM, Mar 23, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a 6-year-old boy was taken from home by an unrelated woman and they're asking for the public's help in finding both of them.

Horlbens Charles was taken from his father's home in the 10100 block of Ellis Drive by Flaurene Fenelon, who is not related to Horlbens and does not have custody rights, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Horlbens was last seen on Friday wearing a black jacket, black pants and black shoes. Police say Fenelon was seen driving a blue four-door Kia.

Horlbens is about 3 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 50 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Fenelon is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Horlbens' disappearance or whereabouts was urged to contact IMPD at 317-327-6160 or missingpersonstips@indy.gov. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or online.

