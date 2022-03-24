Police seek tips in disappearance of 9-year-old Fort Wayne girl

FORT WAYNE — Police have requested the public's help in finding a 9-year-old girl last seen Wednesday afternoon.
Autumn Riddle was last seen at 3:20 p.m. and is believed to be in danger and in need of medical assistance, according to a Silver Alert declared late Wednesday.
She was last seen wearing a pink speckled jacket, blue jeans and a backpack. Autumn is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 64 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with more information was urged to contact Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1336 or call 911.
