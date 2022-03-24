Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Police seek tips in disappearance of 9-year-old Fort Wayne girl

Autumn Riddle missing
Provided/Indiana State Police
Autumn Riddle, 9, of Fort Wayne, was last seen at 3:20 p.m. and is believed to be in danger and in need of medical assistance, according to a Silver Alert declared late Wednesday.
Autumn Riddle missing
Posted at 10:37 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 22:37:36-04

FORT WAYNE — Police have requested the public's help in finding a 9-year-old girl last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Autumn Riddle was last seen at 3:20 p.m. and is believed to be in danger and in need of medical assistance, according to a Silver Alert declared late Wednesday.

She was last seen wearing a pink speckled jacket, blue jeans and a backpack. Autumn is about 4 feet tall and weighs about 64 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with more information was urged to contact Fort Wayne police at 260-427-1336 or call 911.

TOP STORIES: $30 million golf and entertainment venue opening in downtown Indianapolis in June | PHOTOS: Plainfield Walmart distribution center fire | Live Updates: Walmart distribution center fire in Plainfield | Indianapolis car dealership under investigation for odometer fraud | New Castle High School varsity baseball coach resigns as district conducts investigation

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHECK IN WITH FRANCISCAN HEALTH