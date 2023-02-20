Pregnant woman, 2 children killed in Delaware County crash

DELAWARE COUNTY — A pregnant mother and her two children were died Sunday when the car they were in crashed and caught fire in a rural area of the county.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, a 54-year-old woman was driving on S. County Road 600 West when the car went off the road for an unknown reason. When the car hit a culvert it flipped multiple times and caught fire.

A passerby pulled the driver from the car, but was unable to help the 30-year-old pregnant woman and her two children. The pregnant woman was the daughter of the driver.

The identities of the woman and children have yet to be released.

This is a developing story.