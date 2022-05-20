Public health alert issued for ready-to-eat black forest deli ham sold at Indiana Walmart stores

WASHINGTON — Think again before buying Great Value ready-to-eat black forest ham from your local Walmart — it may be undercooked.

That's according to a public health alert issued Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

It applies specifically to 1-lb resealable plastic packages containing "Great Value Black Forest Ham Water Added" with a "Best if used by 07/15/22" date shipped to and sold at stores in Indiana, Illinois and Ohio. The item was produced by Plumrose USA, Inc. doing business with Swift Prepared Goods.,

The alert says the item should not be consumed because of a processing error during production. An investigation found the meat was underprocessed, at which point the FSIS was notified, according to the alert.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the alert states.

A recall was not requested because the product is believed to no longer available for purchase.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of the product, according to the USDA,

Anyone with health concerns should contact their healthcare provider.