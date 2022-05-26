Watch
Recent Heritage Christian graduate killed in UTV crash in Illinois, school says

Zachary Warrick
Provided/Heritage Christian School
Zachary Warrick was killed in a crash in Edgar County, Illinois. He had just graduated Friday from Heritage Christian School in Indianapolis.
Zachary Warrick
Posted at 12:10 PM, May 26, 2022
EDGAR COUNTY, ILL. — A young Indianapolis man was killed in a UTV crash Tuesday in Illinois less than a week after graduating from Heritage Christian School, a school official said.

Zachary Warrick, 18, who attended Heritage Christian all of his high school career, had just graduated Friday, said Gary Roebbelen, director of communications for Heritage Christian.

"It's all still very fresh. Our prayers are out to the family," Roebbelen told WRTV.

Police and firefighters were called about 10:23 p.m. the night of the crash to the 4600 block of North 2025th Street, according to an Edgar County Coroner's release. That's south of Vermilion, Illinois.

Warrick was one of two passenger in a Polaris Ranger crew cab side-by-side driven by another person. The crash caused all three people to be ejected before the vehicle came to a rest on top of Warrick.

An autopsy found Warrick's cause of death was blunt force trauma to the abdomen, according to the Coroner's Office.

"He was an exceptional young man," Roebbelen said, adding that prayer and counseling services are being offered to students and staff.

