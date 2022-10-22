Search underway after resident doesn't return to South Bend re-entry center

SOUTH BEND — The Indiana Department of Correction says a search is underway after a resident at the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center did not return after work Friday night.

A witness says they saw Shah'heed Webster, 21, get into a vehicle around 11:40 p.m. Friday.

The South Bend Community Re-Entry Center is a low-level, minimum security facility where residents are allowed to leave for work.

Webster is a black male, about 160 pounds, 5-feet-6-inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was sentenced in 2019 on two robbery counts and his expected release date was January 2024.

Law enforcement is currently looking for Webster.

Anyone who sees Webster is asked to call police and not approach him.