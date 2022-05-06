Search underway for missing Lawrence girl who may be with adult she met online, police say

LAWRENCE — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing special needs 15-year-old girl who may be with an adult she met online.

The family of Samantha Martinez initially believed she may have been with a friend, but police say an investigation has indicated she instead may be with an unknown adult who came from out-of-state to pick her up, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Samantha was reported missing by her family late Tuesday. She's described as Latina, about 5 feet, 9 inches, about 200 pounds, and with a medical scar on her neck and highlights in her hair. There's no description of a vehicle police say she may be in.

Lawrence police are working with federal authorities in this investigation. She may be in another state at this point, police said.

Anyone with more information on Samantha's whereabouts was urged to call Lawrence police at 317-545-7575, or their local law enforcement agency.