Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Search underway for missing Lawrence girl who may be with adult she met online, police say

Samantha Martinez
Provided/Lawrence Police Department
Samantha Martinez
Samantha Martinez
Posted at 7:27 PM, May 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-06 19:35:16-04

LAWRENCE — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing special needs 15-year-old girl who may be with an adult she met online.

The family of Samantha Martinez initially believed she may have been with a friend, but police say an investigation has indicated she instead may be with an unknown adult who came from out-of-state to pick her up, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Samantha Martinez

Samantha was reported missing by her family late Tuesday. She's described as Latina, about 5 feet, 9 inches, about 200 pounds, and with a medical scar on her neck and highlights in her hair. There's no description of a vehicle police say she may be in.

Lawrence police are working with federal authorities in this investigation. She may be in another state at this point, police said.

Anyone with more information on Samantha's whereabouts was urged to call Lawrence police at 317-545-7575, or their local law enforcement agency.

TOP STORIES: Indianapolis mother dies after getting cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic | Family identifies young Wayne Twp. siblings killed by falling tree at campground | Move over roundabouts, a 'displaced left turn' intersection is coming to Indianapolis | Chase Bank reimburses man $12,000 he lost in scam after WRTV inquiry | Local school board president resigns after 'deeply disturbing' video

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!