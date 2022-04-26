Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Electrical fire at Pendleton Correctional Facility sends 5 to hospital

Pendleton Correctional Facility
WRTV/Chase Sarten
Pendleton Correctional Facility
Pendleton Correctional Facility
Posted at 6:32 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 18:59:28-04

PENDLETON — Five people were taken to local hospitals after they were injured in an electrical fire Tuesday afternoon at Pendleton Correctional Facility, officials say.

Responders with the Pendleton Fire Department and the Indiana Department of Corrections were dispatched to the facility, 4490 W Reformatory Rd., for a reported fire and contained the blaze "fairly quickly," said Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger.

"I am being told that there were some injuries from electrical shock and smoking," Mellinger said.

Of those transported, none are prison inmates, according to IDOC Chief Communications Officer Annie Goeller.

As of 6:20 p.m., Pendleton fire crews were still in the area.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

WRTV has reached out to an IDOC representative and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story.

TOP STORIES: Kroger Fuel Points change is confusing, frustrating customers | Three people found dead after shooting at apartment complex on Indianapolis' northwest side | Park Tudor student attacked: What his mother wants to see done in response | Purdue freshman goes from the pool to the Oscars | Britney Spears announces she is pregnant

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!