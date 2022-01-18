Several train cars derail near CSX railyard in Avon

AVON — Several CSX train cars derailed Tuesday near the railyard in Avon, according to the Washington Township/Avon Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Jerry Bessler said firefighters were originally dispatched to the railyard for a train fire around noon. But when crews got on the scene, they saw a derailment and a small fire.

The fire was possibly caused by a rail heater that got knocked over during the derailment, Bessler said. A hazmat team was dispatched to the scene, but they were disregarded before they got on the scene.

WRTV Photo/Jason Ronimous Several train cars derailed on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, near the CSX railyard in Avon, according to the fire department.

Once firefighters determined there were no leaks, since most of the derailed cars were empty, firefighters turned the scene back over to CSX, Bessler said.

A public affairs officer for the National Transportation Safety Board said they didn't have any information on the incident yet. It's not clear if the NTSB is investigating the incident.

WRTV reached out to CSX by email for more information and is awaiting a response.

The Wayne Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.