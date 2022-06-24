Shelbyville police searching for missing teen last seen in February

SHELBYVILLE — Police in Shelbyville are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy last seen in February.

Brayden Mahon, described as being 5 feet 11 inches and weighing about 145 pounds, was reported missing on Feb. 10, according to a press release from the police department.

He lived with his father and grandmother in Shelbyville at the time he went missing, according to the release. He hasn't been active on any known social media sites and hasn't been seen or heard from by friends or family since Feb. 17.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Mark Newman at 317-392-2511.